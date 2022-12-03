Labour Party, Peter Obi Release Campaign Manifesto For 2023

The Labour Party (LP) has released its manifesto tagged “It’s POssible” which will be formally unveiled to Nigerians on Sunday, December 4th, 2022.

The Head of Media of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party, Diran Onifade, told Channels Television that the candidate, Peter Obi, was part of those who produced the manifesto, unlike other parties where the candidates have no idea of the contents of such document.

In the 62-page manifesto, the Peter Obi campaign anchored it on seven thematic areas. These are security, production, institutional reforms, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and robust foreign policy.

READ ALSO: Dogara, Aggrieved Northern APC Members Adopt Atiku As Candidate

A further perusal of the document showed that Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, promised to among others:

“Secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption.”

They also pledged to “prioritize Human Capital Development through robust investments in STEM education, health, and infrastructural development, with emphasis on wealth creation, distribution, and sustainable development.

“Improve access to finance, particularly to MSMEs, youths, and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.

“Ensure that in policy and practice, governance will be made more inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, and less transactional. No more sharing of the national wealth by a few.”