2023: Real MVPs Of Plagiarism And Identity Theft, Keyamo Raises Allegation Against Obi

The spokesperson of the Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Festus Keyamo has laid a strong allegation against Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of Labour Party.

Keyamo who doubles as Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in a Tweet on Sunday accused Mr Obi and his running mate – Datti Baba-Ahmed, of plagiarizing the slogan/motto of a former presidential aspirant, and incorporating the tagline as mantra for the the Labour Party’s campaign.

The real MVPs of plagiarism and identity theft! Nothing original about them! #Neck-presser pic.twitter.com/NJSPgbW2e4 — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) December 4, 2022

Keyamo’s allegation comes a few hours after the Labour Party released its manifesto tagged “It’s POssible”.

The Head of Media of the Presidential Campaign Council of the party, Diran Onifade, told Channels Television that the candidate, Peter Obi, was part of those who produced the manifesto, unlike other parties where the candidates have no idea of the contents of such document.

In the 62-page manifesto, the Peter Obi campaign anchored it on seven thematic areas. These are security, production, institutional reforms, the industrial revolution, infrastructural development, human capital development, and robust foreign policy.

A further perusal of the document showed that Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, promised to among others:

“Secure and unite our dear nation, and manage our diversity such that no one is left behind in Nigeria.

“Move Nigeria from consumption to production and embark on comprehensive legal and institutional reforms and practicable restructuring measures, to fight corruption; ensure the enthronement of the rule of law, and decisively tackle all forms of corruption.”

They also pledged to “prioritize Human Capital Development through robust investments in STEM education, health, and infrastructural development, with emphasis on wealth creation, distribution, and sustainable development.

“Improve access to finance, particularly to MSMEs, youths, and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.

“Ensure that in policy and practice, governance will be made more inclusive, cost-effective, transformative, and less transactional. No more sharing of the national wealth by a few.”

While many Nigerians seemed pleased with the LP’s manifesto, Mr Keyamo stressed that there is nothing original about the party and its candidates.