Labour Party Sacks National Publicity Secretary, Dissolves Ogun Excos

The Labour Party has sacked its acting National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, barely two months before the 2023 general elections.

Channels Television reports that the party’s National Working Committee which took the decision on Friday, also dissolved the executives of the Ogun State chapter of the party.

It was gathered that the LP’s Ogun executives were involved in alleged anti-party activities.

Details shortly…