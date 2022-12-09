Advertisement

Labour Party Sacks National Publicity Secretary, Dissolves Ogun Excos

Friday Okeregbe  
Updated December 9, 2022
The Labour Party is gaining mileage among the youths who are majorly rooting for the party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi.

 

The Labour Party has sacked its acting National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, barely two months before the 2023 general elections.

Channels Television reports that the party’s National Working Committee which took the decision on Friday, also dissolved the executives of the Ogun State chapter of the party.

READ ALSO: Labour Party Now A Branch Of PDP – SDP’s Adewole

It was gathered that the LP’s Ogun executives were involved in alleged anti-party activities.

Details shortly…



More on Headlines

2023: Military Not Under Pressure To Compromise Polls – DHQ

Nigeria, DRC Top Global Malaria Deaths – WHO

Fuel Scarcity: DSS Ultimatum An Empty Threat – Falana

Offa Robbery: Police Tortured Me To Implicate Saraki, Witness Tells Court

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV