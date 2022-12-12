PDP Presidential Campaign In Rivers Calls For More Security Surveillance 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State is urging the police high command and other security agencies, including the office of the National Security Adviser to step up surveillance in the state ahead of next year’s elections.

The call is coming in the wake of a recent attack on the home of its Chairman, Senator Lee Maeba.

Addressing journalists in Port Harcourt on Monday, the Chairman of the Campaign Council, Senator Lee Maeba, says there is a need for stakeholders to jointly ensure a peaceful election.

Despite the public resentment of the party’s presidential candidate by Governor Nyesom Wike for reasons of unfair treatment, the Campaign Council is urging all PDP members in Rivers State to close ranks for a landslide victory.

According to him, the Atiku/Okowa ticket is too important for the people of the Niger Delta to be jettisoned for any reason.

Present at the briefing include, the former National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus; former Minister of Transport, Abiye Sekibo; a serving Senator, George Thompson Sekibo; Sen. Sir Celestine Omehia; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara; former Deputy Governor of the State, Engr Tele Ikuru, a serving member of the House of Representatives, Chinyere Igwe and a former Commissioner in the Wike led administration, Tamuno-Sisi Gogo-Jaja.