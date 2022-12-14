Adeleke Suspends Mining Firms Operating Licences In Osun

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the immediate suspension of all mining activities by firms operating on the state’s mining licences.

Adeleke’s spokesman, who disclosed the suspension in a statement on Wednesday, said the affected operators are to report to the state’s assets recovery committee with copies of their memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the state.

“In furtherance of his bid to reform the state’s Solid Mineral Sector, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed immediate suspension of all mining firms operating the state’s mining licences,” the statement reads.

“All operators are to report to the Committee on Assets Verification and Recovery chaired by Dr B.T Salami with copies of their Memorandum of Understanding which governs their relationship with the state government.

“The suspension of the operators is to remain in force until the conclusion of the ongoing review of the MOU between the state as the owner of the licences and the operators. All operators are to report to the committee on Monday by 12 pm.”