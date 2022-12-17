Advertisement

Buhari Commends Nigerians In US For Excelling In Their Fields 

Channels Television  
Updated December 17, 2022
Buhari says his government will continue to support Nigerians abroad. Photo: Bayo Omoboriowo

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed great pleasure in the conduct of Nigerians who have continued to excel in their chosen fields as they reside in the United States of America.

The President gave this commendation at the Presidential Townhall Meeting with Nigerians in the diaspora which took place in Washington on Saturday as he rounded off his participation at the US-Africa Leaders Summit.

According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, his principal assured that the Federal Government will continue to support them as evidenced by the approvals he recently gave for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in Libya, South Africa, Ukraine, UAE, and India.

Again, President Buhari urged them to continue to be good ambassadors of the country and live peacefully with their hosts.

He added that that was why the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) was established to facilitate interactions with the “ambassadors.”

The Nigerian leader again assured of his commitment to ensuring that the electoral processes remain transparent, credible, free, and fair, such that would lead to smooth elections and transition to the next government.



