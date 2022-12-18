Advertisement

One Dead, Several Injured In Strikes On Russian Region

Channels Television  
Updated December 18, 2022
This handout picture taken and released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on December 16, 2022 shows rescuers carrying a wounded child after a three-store building was heavily damaged following a Russian missile strike in Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih.   AFP

 

Strikes on the Russian region of Belgorod that borders Ukraine killed one person and injured five others on Sunday, the regional governor said, two days after attacks by Moscow battered Ukraine’s energy grid.

In the regional capital Belgorod, “there are four wounded (with injuries) of moderate severity”, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.

One of those injured is a man whose back was cut by shrapnel and another is a woman who suffered facial injuries, according to Gladkov.

READ ALSO: Russian Defence Minister Inspects Troops Involved In Ukraine Offensive

He said more than a dozen residential buildings and several cars were damaged across the city.

Gladkov added there was also “one dead and one injured” in the Belgorod district that surrounds the main city, where a poultry farm was damaged.

Earlier on Sunday, Gladkov said air defence systems were operating over Belgorod region.

The region has been hit by shelling multiple times since President Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine on February 24.

The governor has announced the construction of fortifications near the border, without specifying their length or exact location, and the formation of self-defence units.



More on Russia invades Ukraine

Russian Defence Minister Inspects Troops Involved In Ukraine Offensive

Putin Meets Top Military Brass As Missiles Pound Ukraine

Kyiv Warns Of Long Cuts After Russian Missiles Batter Grid

Vatican Confirms Apology To Moscow Over Pope Comments

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV