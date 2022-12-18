Advertisement

PHOTOS: Scenes From The 2022 World Cup Final In Qatar

Channels Television  
Updated December 18, 2022
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani (C) and French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and his wife Brigitte Macron (L) attend the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
Supporters of Argentina cheer on the stands as France’s players warm up ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Supporters of France wait on the stands ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
France’s forward #10 Kylian Mbappe (C) warms up with teammates ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup final football match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

 



