Court Declares Mohammed Abacha As Kano PDP Gov Candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano on Thursday affirmed Mohammed Abacha as the duly elected governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Kano State.

In a ruling issued on Thursday night, Justice A.M. Liman, the presiding judge, declared the Kano PDP governorship primary that produced Sadik Wali invalid.

Additionally, the judgment ordered that Abacha’s name be cleared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The verdict, which was essentially given, was originally set for Thursday at noon but was moved to 4pm.

All of the plaintiff’s requests in the case were granted by the court.

Abacha is the plaintiff in the case and Wali, INEC, and the PDP are the defendants.

Abacha had asked that the court declare him the winner of the primary lawfully conducted by the PDP and certified by INEC in Kano.

He said that based on the Electoral Act 2022, he had scored the highest number of total votes in the election held on May 25.