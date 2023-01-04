Kogi Explosion: DSS Arrests ‘ISWAP Commander’, Associate

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Wednesday, said it arrested the mastermind of a December 29, 2022 explosion near the Palace of the Ohinoyi of Ebiraland in the Okene area of Kogi State.

The secret police said the suspect, Abdulmumin Otaru aka Abu Mikdad and one of his associates, Saidu Suleiman were arrested on January 3, 2023.

The DSS identified Otaru as a high commander of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) who had carried out many attacks in the North-Central and other parts of Nigeria.

“Otaru operated terrorist cells in and around Kogi State. Similarly, he and his gang had staged several kidnap operations in Kogi and Ondo States. Meanwhile, the suspects are in custody and will be prosecuted accordingly,” said DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya in a statement on Wednesday.

Last Thursday’s attack occurred amid a state-visit by President Muhammadu Buhari to commission some projects in Kogi. Three persons were reportedly killed in the attack.

