‘It’s Like He Had A Few Drinks’, Roy Keane Slams De Gea’s Horror Show

Manchester United legend, Roy Keane, has hit out at the club’s shot-stopper, David De Gea, for his howler against Everton on Friday’s FA Cup third-round clash.

The Spaniard was left in no man’s land at the near-post as the ball went between his legs and fell for Conor Coady who found an empty net to draw the Merseyside club level.

Giving his analysis during the halftime break, Keane expressed his shock at the manner in which De Gea conceded the goal.

“it looks as if he’s had a few drinks,” he said.

‘It’s almost as if the keepers been sent off and an outfield player gone in goal, he doesn’t know what to do! It’s a horrendous mistake.’

The Four-time FA cup winner also said, “it’s a shocking mistake from an international goalkeeper.”

According to Keane, the 2017–18, Premier League Golden Glove winner gave the impression of a novicein his display .

A fellow pundit, Ian Wright who played for Arsenal and led them to FA cup titles in the 1992–93, and 1997–98 seasons respectively also criticised the 32-year-old’s error .

“I don’t know what’s happened there.”

“I cannot believe what I’ve just seen. He’s one of the best goalkeepers in the world at making save with his feet but on that occasion, just put your gloves on it. What is going through his head?