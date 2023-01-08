Suspected Cultist Killed In Port Harcourt Gang War

A suspected cultist has been killed in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt in a clash between rival cult groups.

The deceased identified as Precious Adiele, 26, a resident of the state, is believed to have been a member of a local cult group operating in the area.

According to eyewitnesses, Precious was killed on Gambia street at about 7:42 pm on Saturday.

Police authorities confirmed the incident to Channels Television on Sunday.

In a text message, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Rivers State Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, said the suspect had been involved in previous armed robbery cases.

“Precious Adiele m’ age 26yrs old [was] a member of Iceland and a notorious Armed Robber who had been involved in a series of robbery cases and just returned from the correctional centre,” Iringe-Koko stated.

She added that “the Commissioner of Police has deployed tactical teams to ensure no further breakdown of law and order and arrest other members of the cult group, with investigations ongoing.”