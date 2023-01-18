CBN Confirms Emefiele Is At Work, Police Deny Reported Siege On His Home

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, is in his office and going about his business, the apex bank has said.

This CBN said this in response to online reports that heavy police presence was observed at his residence in Maitama, Abuja on Tuesday night.

The spokesperson for the apex bank, Mr Osita Nwanisobi, confirmed to Channels TV on Wednesday morning that Emefiele, who resumed his duties on Monday after some weeks on leave, was in his office.

Also, the police have denied the reports that its officers laid siege to Mr Emefiele’s house.

Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said reports suggesting that policemen were deployed to Emefiele’s house to monitor him were untrue and that he is not aware that any siege has been laid to his home.

As of Wednesday morning when Channels TV visited Emefiele’s residence, there was no unusual police presence with just two policemen spotted.

However, one report said over 10 armed police officers were seen outside Emefiele’s Abuja home on Tuesday. A source in the Nigeria Police Force was quoted as saying the cops were deployed to monitor the CBN governor.