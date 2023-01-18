Partey Isn’t Good Enough To Do What Casemiro Is Doing, Says Ferdinand

Former Manchester United captain, Rio Ferdinand, has said the Arsenal defensive midfield stalwart, Thomas Partey, is not good enough to be compared to the Red Devils counterpart, Casemiro.

Ferdinand insisted the Ghanaian is way behind the Brazilian, citing statistics as a key factor that separates the important players

“I don’t think Partey is good enough defensively to do what Csemiro does. I don’t think he has the impact defensively for Manchester United,” he said on a Podcast.

‘I think the importance to their teams…you could argue both sides quite equally. But then, when you through the stats in Casemiro wipes him away.”

He, however, believes Partey has done better for Arsenal dictating play and influencing the game upfield.

“On the ball, he is doing more, dictating play and controlling the tempo for Arsenal,” Ferdinand said.

According to a sports statistics site,fctables, Partey has played 2 matches less than Casemiro, totaling 1304 minutes compared to 1594.

The website also records an average of 5 shots on goal for the former Atletico Madrid player, while the four-time Champions league averages four.

The duo shared 2 goals respectively.

Manchester United travel to the Emirates on Saturday, to try and close the gap between themselves and league leaders, Arsenal