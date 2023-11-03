Man Utd’s Casemiro ‘Out For Several Weeks’ With Hamstring Injury

"The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks."

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated November 3, 2023
Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder #18 Casemiro (R) reacts to going two goals behind during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on September 16, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP).

 

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury, the club announced on Friday, adding to manager Erik ten Hag’s woes.

After missing three matches, the 31-year-old captained Erik ten Hag’s side on his return against Newcastle in the League Cup on Wednesday.

Casemiro was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat and United have now confirmed he will miss a key run of fixtures.

The club said in a statement: “Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao (League) Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.”

United are eighth in the Premier League table, with five defeats from their first 10 games and face a challenge to reach the Champions League knockout stages.

AFP

