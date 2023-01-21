Cholera Outbreak Leaves 60 Dead In Cross River Community 

Residents of Obubura community in Cross River State are calling on the state government to come to their aid urgently amid a cholera outbreak that is said to have claimed over 60 lives.

According to an increasing rate of mortality across 14 wards with over 200 infected persons and over 60 deaths recorded.

Channels Television reports that the community depends on a river as the only source of water for cooking, bathing, washing, drinking and defecation.

The community’s traditional ruler, Ohorodo I of Okum Kingdom, Ovan Robert, who frowned on the epidemic, called on the government to intercede by providing them with potable drinking water to avoid another outbreak.

The major sources of income in Obubura, one of the 18 local government areas (LGAs) in the state, are fishing and selling of sand from the river for survival.

READ ALSO: Six Primary School Pupils Abducted In Nasarawa

The state government visited the community to sensitise the people on the importance of maintaining proper hygiene and advised the visit the healthcare facilities whenever they notice any health challenge.

The Commissioner for health, Dr. Janet Ekpenyong, promised to ensure that adequate potable water will be provided by the government as a replacement for the river source.

Sensitisation exercise will reportedly be embarked upon by health personnel across the community.