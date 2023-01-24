Oscars: Tems Receives ‘Original Song’ Nomination For Black Panther 2

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi known by her stage name Tems, has earned an Oscar nomination in the category of Best Original Song.

The song titled ”Lift Me Up” which served as the lead single from the soundtrack album of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was written by Tems and Ludwig Göransson, with additional writing from Rihanna, Ryan Coogler,

Also nominated for the same category is ”Hold My Hand” written by Lady Gaga, the lead single to the soundtrack for the film Top Gun: Maverick.

Diane Warren’s ”Applause” and the Golden Globe winner in the same category, ‘‘Naatu Naatu” also makes an entry as the only Tollywood soundtrack.

“Lift Me Up” peaked at number one in Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, and South Africa, number two on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart, and top five in Australia as well as the United Kingdom.

It was certified platinum by Music Canada, gold by the Syndicat National de l’Édition Phonographique (SNEP)

The song has also received accolades including Best Original Song in a Feature Film at the 13th Hollywood Music in Media Awards and Best Song at the 2023 African-American Film Critics Association.

It also received a nomination at the recently held Golden Globes. The award went to RRR‘s “Naatu Naatu”.