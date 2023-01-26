Ugwuanyi Moves To Improve Enugu Rangers Performance

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has stepped in to address the poor performance of Enugu Rangers International Football Club in the ongoing abridged Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

The governor has directed the Special Government Adhoc Committee on Enugu Rangers Int’l F.C to forthwith interact with the players, technical crew, management and supporters of the club including the state Ministry of Youth and Sports “to ensure the immediate reversal of the situation while taking all steps necessary to ensure stability and improved performance.”

A statement by the Chairman of the Special Adhoc Committee on Enugu Rangers Int’l F.C, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh, disclosed that Governor Ugwuanyi’s directive was “in line with the state government’s irrevocable commitment to the continued survival and success of the club.”

Aroh stressed the urgent need to turn around the performance of the club in keeping with its known history, recalling that under the present administration of Governor Ugwuanyi, Enugu Rangers returned to winning ways and broke the 32 years jinx by winning the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) and the Aiteo Cup in 2018.

The Chairman revealed that “the state government in its commitment to also ensure a good playing environment and support base for the club undertook the overhaul of the playing turf of the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu,” adding that the contract was awarded to a nationally certified company and that it had been fully paid for.

He explained that “this project has suffered some delays due to issues concerning the importation of required materials for completion of work on the turf.”

Aroh stated that “the state government wishes to remind all of us of the huge importance of Enugu Rangers International F.C as part of our historical heritage and the need to ensure that there is no political interference with the club.”

With only one draw in three games so far in the abridged NPFL, Rangers are currently 9th in the Group B table of the league which has ten teams.