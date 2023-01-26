We’ll Ensure Oil Found In Bauchi Is Used To Develop North, Obi Vows

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, on Thursday, assured the people of Bauchi State and Northern Nigeria that the oil discovered in the state will be used to develop their state and region.

He made the pledge at the party’s presidential campaign rally at the Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi, the capital of Bauchi State, North-Eastern Nigeria.

“We know what is happening in Bauchi today. We want the oil discovered in Bauchi to be used to develop Bauchi, and to give you jobs. We will make sure that oil is used to develop Bauchi, to develop the North, to make sure everything is working not that somebody will steal the money and everybody is hungry.

“Go out on the 25th [of February], go and vote for Labour, go and look for LP and vote for LP, and then you will start seeing a new Nigeria,” Obi said.

He said that whenever he is in Bauchi, it reminds him that once there was one united and peaceful Nigeria as the state produced former Nigerian leader Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who put the country on the part to greatness.

While noting that Tafawa Balewa was a great leader who believed in Nigeria, Obi regretted that the country’s present leaders have made it a poverty breeding place.

If Nigerian leaders today utilised the money they borrowed like Balewa used the funds he borrowed to build the Kainji Dam, Nigeria would have been better, Obi added.

Asides from the presidential flagbearer, other top leaders of the Party including the vice presidential candidate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed; national chairman, Julius Abure; Pat Utomi, attended the rally.