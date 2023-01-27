Police Arrest Eight Suspects For Mischief During Buhari’s Visit To Katsina

Police in Katsina have arrested eight suspects for mischief during President Muhammadu Buhari’s to the North-West state.

Buhari was in the state on a two-day visit where he commissioned several projects.

But the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command Gambo Isah on Friday explained that after the President commissioned the Kofar Kaura underpass and other two projects, the police got information that some miscreants known as Kauraye from Sabuwar Unguwa Quarters were fighting at the Kofar Kaura area and took advantage of the crowd to steal phones and other valuables.

A police investigation, according to Gambo, revealed that the mischievous persons had used children in causing apprehension in the area by throwing stones at the police patrol teams deployed to arrest the miscreants in the area.

The arrested persons are assisting the police in their investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, the police command has debunked claims that President Buhari was stoned and booed during the visit.

Gambo’s Friday statement was in a reaction to what he described as doctored videos circulating online that the Nigerian leader was booed by a crowd when he was commissioning the Kofar Kaura Underpass Bridge in the state capital on Thursday.

But the police said the President commissioned all projects executed by Governor Aminu Masari of the State amid jubilation and warm reception by a mammoth crowd.

The Command is therefore urging the public to regard the publications/videos as false, doctored, and misleading.