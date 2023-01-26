Buhari Commissions Multi-Billion Naira Projects In Katsina

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday commissioned a number of multi-billion naira projects executed by the Katsina State Government under the leadership of Governor Aminu Masari in the last seven and a half years.

The projects executed and commissioned by the President include two of the three multi-billion naira underpass bridges located at Kofar Kaura and Kofar Kwaya areas, remodeled Katsina General Hospital, new Katsina Revenue House, rehabilitated Katsina Water Supply Booster Station, Katsina Metrological Institute of Nigeria as well as the Darma Rice Mill.

While at the Kofar Kaura underpass bridge, the President who was accompanied by Governor Aminu Masari, was welcomed and briefed by the State Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport, Tasi’u Dahiru Dandagoro.

Dandagoro informed the President that the Kofar Kaura underpass bridge is one of the three interchange road projects embarked upon by the present state administration and will cost the government about N10.1 billion.

He explained that the projects are out to decongest the state and facilitate the movement of goods and services as well as eliminate unnecessary traffic experienced by road users in addition to boosting socio-economic activities in the State.

While at the Dental and Ear, Nose and Throat department of the remodeled Katsina General Hospital, the President was informed by the State Health Commissioner, Engineer Yakubu Nuhu Danja, that the historic hospital has been existing since 1907 and has the capacity to admit an average of 600 patients daily.

He added that the hospital which has been upgraded to a high standard also has functional 358 beds and treats tertiary, secondary, and primary health issues.

President Muhammadu Buhari is also expected to commission several other projects on Friday which include the remodeled General Hospital, Musawa, GDSS Musawa, Gora-Makauraci-Mallamawa Road, rehabilitated and asphalted Sandamu-Baure-Babban Mutum Road as well as Gurjiya-Sandamu-Karkarku Road among other engagements before going back to Abuja.