Djokovic Vs Tsitsipas: Australian Open Men’s Final Facts

Facts and figures ahead of Sunday’s Australian Open men’s final (x denotes seeding):
Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3)
Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 10-2
Fast facts
Novak Djokovic
Age: 35
World ranking: 5
Prize money: $164,786,653
Career titles: 92
Grand Slam titles: 21
Australian Open best: Champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)
Coach: Goran Ivanisevic
Path to the final:
1st rd: bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-0
2nd rd: bt Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0
3rd rd: bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x27) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4,
4th rd: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x22) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2
Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4
Semi-final: bt Tommy Paul (USA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2
Stefanos Tsitsipas
Age: 24
World ranking: 4
Prize money: $23,655,204
Career titles: 9
Grand Slam titles: 0
Australian Open best: Final (2023)
Coach: Apostolos Tsitsipas
Path to the final:
1st rd: bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)
2nd rd: bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3, 6-0, 6-2
3rd rd: bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3
4th rd: bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x15) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3
Quarter-final: bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4
Semi-final: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x18) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3