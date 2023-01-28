Djokovic Vs Tsitsipas: Australian Open Men’s Final Facts

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic head-to-head results​​ The pair have met a total of 12 times, with Djokovic claiming 10 victories.

By Nebianet Usaini
Updated January 28, 2023
(COMBO) This combination photo created on January 27, 2023 shows Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) reacting after a point at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2023, and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic (R) reacting at the same tournament on January 25, 2023. (Photos by WILLIAM WEST and ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

 

 

 

Facts and figures ahead of Sunday’s Australian Open men’s final (x denotes seeding):

Novak Djokovic (SRB x4) v Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x3)

Head-to-head: Djokovic leads 10-2

Fast facts

Novak Djokovic

Age: 35

World ranking: 5

Prize money: $164,786,653

Career titles: 92

Grand Slam titles: 21

Australian Open best: Champion (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

Coach: Goran Ivanisevic

Path to the final:

1st rd: bt Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP) 6-3, 6-4, 6-0

2nd rd: bt Enzo Couacaud (FRA) 6-1, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2, 6-0

3rd rd: bt Grigor Dimitrov (BUL x27) 7-6 (9/7), 6-3, 6-4,

4th rd: bt Alex de Minaur (AUS x22) 6-2, 6-1, 6-2

Quarter-final: bt Andrey Rublev (RUS x5) 6-1, 6-2, 6-4

Semi-final: bt Tommy Paul (USA) 7-5, 6-1, 6-2

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Age: 24

World ranking: 4

Prize money: $23,655,204

Career titles: 9

Grand Slam titles: 0

Australian Open best: Final (2023)

Coach: Apostolos Tsitsipas

Path to the final:

1st rd: bt Quentin Halys (FRA) 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

2nd rd: bt Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 6-3, 6-0, 6-2

3rd rd: bt Tallon Griekspoor (NED) 6-2, 7-6 (7/5), 6-3

4th rd: bt Jannik Sinner (ITA x15) 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3

Quarter-final: bt Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 6-3, 7-6 (7/2), 6-4

Semi-final: bt Karen Khachanov (RUS x18) 7-6 (7/2), 6-4, 6-7 (6/8), 6-3

 

 

