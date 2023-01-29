I Will Unwind Alpha Beta, Says Lagos ADC Gov Candidate

Ahead of the March 11, 2023 governorship election in Lagos State, the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the poll, Olufunso Doherty has vowed to disentangle a tax company in the state, Alpha Beta Consulting.

Doherty, who spoke on Sunday at ThePlatform debate in the Ikeja area of Lagos, said he would review all tax collections in Lagos if elected governor of the state.

“We will declare a state of emergency on the roads, flash points, rapid intervention mechanisms. We will ban the collection of tax levies on the highways,” he said.

“We will review the taxes and levies that are collected in general. We will launch a review of the Fourth Mainland Bridge; we will stop it and review that project.

“We will publish information on the Blue Line – how much have they spent? We will put in the public domain. We will unwind Alpha Beta. We will begin a public sector compensation survey, raise their compensation.”

According to Doherty, he would be a principal and not an agent, controlled by some persons.

The ADC candidate also said he would ensure the upward review of the compensation of doctors, nurses, and other health workers in the state if elected. This, he believed, will reduce brain drain.

Alpha-beta reportedly handles the computation, tracking and reconciliation of Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Lagos.

Although Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) pulled out of the debate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party (LP) and Olajide Adediran of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also shared their ideas to move Lagos forward.