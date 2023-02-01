Emefiele Has Hidden Agenda, Policies Questionable — Fani-Kayode

A Spokesperson for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode has accused the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele of nursing a hidden agenda with the introduction of the naira redesign policy.

The former minister made this known on Channels Television’s special election programme, The 2023 Verdict, on Wednesday.

According to Fani-Kayode, Emefiele’s policies are questionable, adding that it is an attempt to “create chaos in this country for everybody and to pave the way for something that is completely different”.

“This is what I see going on and I must tell you that I find questionable the policies of the governor of central bank as at today. I don’t question the policy itself; I question the timing of the policy. People are suffering, people are going through hell, people can hardly achieve anything and I knew as far back as Christmas that this is what they were going to do,” he said.

Fani-Kayode claimed that there are certain powers backing the apex bank governor and these powers have been responsible for his recent actions.

“Yes, we need a cashless policy ultimately but why is it being introduced at this critical time? It will lead to nothing but suffering, resentment and hatred of not just the ruling party (the All Progressives Congress) but of every single member of the ruling class. And I am sitting on your programme today potently accusing the governor of central bank of having a hidden agenda.”

‘Tinubu will Prevail’

The spokesman for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu also reacted to an earlier claim by the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, that there are some elements in the Presidential Villa seeking the defeat of the party’s flag bearer in this month’s poll.

He said the reason for all that is happening currently is to enrage not just the ruling party but the political class.

Fani-Kayode, however, said that no matter what the so-called elements do, Tinubu will prevail and will be elected president.

“Let’s clear this for once, Buhari and Asiwaju Bola Tinbubu are one and we are in this together till the end as an individual and as a government. The party and the government are one with Asiwaju and we are moving forward together,” he added.