Human Error Responsible For Lagos Container Tragedy – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has provided insight into the cause of the mishap that left nine dead in Ojuelegba, Lagos State, after a container-laden truck crushed a commercial bus.

The FRSC Sector Commander, Lagos State, Segun Ogungbemide, made the disclosure during a live appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise on Saturday.

“In the incident at Ojuelegba, the preliminary investigation we had was outright that it was human error because a Camry was trying to overtake that truck and in the course of trying to manoeuver, he lost control, fell, and unfortunately this other bus was there by the side,” he said.

“It has to be an all-encompassing approach. What is the role of the driver that is driving the truck? What is the psychological stability of that same driver that is behind that steering? What is the status of the road?

“When you look at the roads where these crashes occur, unlike our impression in the past, the roads are smooth. There are no potholes.”

According to him, the average Lagosian also has a role to play as people should not derive pleasure from “killing the strength of our agencies”.

As long as people continue to point accusing fingers at some establishments or agencies, Ogungbemide said, “we might not be able to get it right.”

He argued that the idea of fallen containers is something the city has come to live with.

“This is what the Federal Road Safety Corps has battled since I came on board. I came in 2020 and I recall there was a particular week – a special patrol – where we had to arrest close to 800 vehicles along Lagos-Ibadan corridor, that is, covering about three states, all in the name of mopping up these terrible offenders. Since then, it has sent a lot of signals to them,” he said.