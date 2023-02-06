Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Fourth Highest-Grossing Movie

Avatar: The Way of Water has smashed box office records becoming the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

The 2022 American epic science fiction film produced and directed by James Cameron took just three months to achieve this feat.

The movie which was released on December 6th, 2022 had an operational budget of $441.7 million, the 11th-biggest of all time, and the third largest in the COVID-19 pandemic era, hitting a worldwide box office total of $2.174 billion.

Avatar: The Way of Water is also the highest-grossing film of 2022,

At the international box office, the top markets include China with $240.6 million, France with $141.5 million, Germany with $130.7 million, and Korea with $105.5 million.

This will not be the first time any of Cameron’s movies has grossed $2 billion or more

The first Avatar installment released in 2009 is proclaimed to be the “highest-grossing” film, hitting $2,922,917 billion. Similarly Titanic earned $1.2 billion from video and DVD sales and rentals, in addition to the $2.2 billion it grossed in theatres.

The movie stars Sam Worthington as lead protagonist including Zoe Saldaña and Sigourney Weaver as they fight the FDA occupation of the Na’vi’s homeland

Zoe also made history books with the relaese of Avatar: The Way of Water as the most films to cross $2 billion at the global box office by an actress.

The 44-year-old played Gamora, member of the Guardians of the Galaxy and daughter of the villain Thanos in the Marvel Avengers franchise.

Her movies that have achieved this accolades are Avatar (2009), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019).