Buhari, Emefiele Meet Again

President Muhammadu Buhari has again met with the Governor of the Central Bank (CBN) Godwin Emefiele at the State House in Abuja.

Monday’s meeting, which was held privately, marks the third in a series of recent meetings held between the duo, ostensibly to discuss the current currency swap situation.

Governor Emefiele who was seen leaving the President’s office declined to speak with reporters about the details of the meeting.

Since the redesign of the currency with the deadline for swapping old ones, the development has been greeted with controversy.

Several states have dragged the Federal Government to court over the deadline for the currency swap while the Supreme Court had equally ruled on the matter.