Elections: All Eyes Are On You, Buhari Tells Police And Other Security Agencies

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, President Muhammadu has declared that the eyes of the nation and global community are on the Nigeria Police Force and all law enforcement agencies.

The President stated this on Monday when he commissioned the newly-procured NPF operational assets, vehicles, crowd control, and anti-riot equipment at the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

President Buhari who on Friday briefed by the Inspector General of Police Alkali Baba on the operation order and action plan for the polls expressed confidence in the level of preparedness of the police for the exercise.

By the same token told the police chief that his expectation of the security agency to provide adequate security that would foster a credible exercise remains high.

The President further stated that he has significantly accomplished plans to reposition the police and expects that the incoming administration will sustain his initiative.

The day has come for the commissioning of operational assets for the Police by Mr. President and CinC, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, today, 13th February, 2023. We are good to go, good to go,good to go…. u remember? Ire o pic.twitter.com/PDFzsflByg Advertisement — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) February 12, 2023

Some of the operational assets commissioned include a hundred and twenty-seven operational vehicles.

President Muhammadu Buhari presides over launch of critical operational assets procured by the Nigeria Police Force at the Force Headquarters, Abuja. https://t.co/5w70TgyWaG pic.twitter.com/hqnvOIY0Qg Advertisement — Government of Nigeria (@NigeriaGov) February 13, 2023

Similarly, a large catchment of arms, ammunition, and riot control agents such as tear gas, tasers, stun guns, pepper sprays, bulletproof vests, helmets, and other personal protective equipment procured by the Police will also be commissioned by the President.