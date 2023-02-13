List HIV Programme Achievements In Handover Note, Buhari Directs Transition Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed the transition committee headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, to ensure that the achievements of the HIV programme are clearly highlighted in transition notes for the incoming administration.

The President issued the directive during an audience with the Director–General of National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Dr. Gambo Aliyu; the Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Molly Phee; and Ambassador of the United States to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

According to a statement issued by the Special adviser to the President, Femi Adesina on Monday, the President assured the United States Government that Nigeria will continue to prioritize the fight against HIV/AIDS until the disease is no longer a threat to public health.

He promised that the Federal Government will continue to work with the leadership of the Nigeria Governors Forum and the organized private sector to provide adequate resources and sustainable financing for the national response to HIV.

Buhari had last week approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council for facilitating and managing the 2023 transition programme.

The President also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

This was disclosed in a statement by Willie Bassey, Director of Information for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Thursday.

The Transition Council will be inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation on Tuesday 14th February, 2023 at 12 noon at the Conference Hall of the SGF, according to the statement.

It said the members are expected to attend the inauguration in person.