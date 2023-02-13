None Of The APC Governors In The North Will Deliver For Tinubu – Former NHIS Boss

Former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Professor Usman Yusuf is of the opinion that none of the APC governors in the North will be able to deliver for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the forthcoming election.

Professor Yusuf stated this on Monday when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s The 2023 Verdict.

“None of the APC governors in the North, has the goodwill of the people to deliver anything to him (Tinubu)… None,” the former NHIS boss exclaimed.

According to him, Tinubu’s politics has been regional (especially) in Lagos “where he is Alpha and Omega, nobody challenges him.”

Professor Yusuf added that though the APC flagbearer has built people, still he has no experience as to politics within the national front.

“His inexperience is showing,” the oncologist asserted. He further noted that in the North, Tinubu is not talking to the people, opining that the APC presidential candidate is merely sub-contracting the campaign to praise singers, and APC governors.

“When it comes to the campaign hosting, he only dances and leaves,” Professor Yusuf emphasized.

Speaking on President Muhammadu Buhari’s professed desire to hand over to a candidate from the APC, the former NHIS boss said only the people’s wish will prevail.

In his opinion, Buhari has squandered all the influence and goodwill which he had internationally and nationally and as such can see to birthing the dream of handing over to a candidate from the APC.