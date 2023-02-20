We Have 1.8bn Litres Of Fuel For Feb, March, Says NNPC

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited says it has put in place a “robust” plan for the supply of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, from mid-February to March.

The company’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement on Monday, noted that the plan is part of its concerted efforts to sustain the supply of petroleum products nationwide.

“Latest updates released on Monday show that NNPC Limited has a total of 1.805 billion litres of PMS stock, representing 805.35 million litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1,000.20 million litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 30.09 days sufficiency,” the statement reads in part.

“An additional PMS supply of 884 Million Liters is also expected into the country by 28th February, 2023.

“For March 2023, a total of 2.3 billion litres of PMS is expected into the country, while about 2.5billion litres, which is equivalent to 42 days sufficiency, will be the closing stock for the month under review.”

NNPC assured motorists that it has adequate and sufficient volumes on all land depots as well as marine vessels.

The company added that, as the provider of energy security for the country, it would continue to sustain availability of petroleum products across the country.

Apologies And Resolutions

Earlier this month, the Group CEO, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, apologised to Nigerians for the months of pains caused by the persistent nationwide fuel scarcity, assuring the public that the “glitch” would be resolved.

Asked to specify when Nigerians will begin to see a turnaround, Kyari expressed a strong belief that the relief will be be felt “within the next one week.”

“I’m not saying that you’re going to have zero queues within the next one week,” he added. “No, I can’t guarantee that because a number of things are out of our control.”

The NNPC boss explained that market forces will determine how quickly the situation is resolved, but in his view, the country is going to see substantial and relative ease in the next one week compared to the situation at present.