Hatmaker Keeps Ancient Skill Alive In Lebanon

By Khadijat Lawal
Updated February 21, 2023
Hatmaker Youssef Akiki inspects some of his traditional “Labbadeh” hats at his workshop in the mountain village of Hrajel in Keserwan-Jbeil province on January 27, 2023. – High in Lebanon’s rugged mountains, Akiki is among the last practising the thousand-year-old skill of making warm wool caps once worn by mountaineers during the snows of winter. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

 

High in Lebanon’s rugged mountains, hatmaker Youssef Akiki is among the last artisans practising the thousand-year-old skill of making traditional warm woolen caps once widely worn against the icy winter chill.

Akiki believes he may be the last commercial maker of the sheep wool “labbadeh” — a named derived from the Arabic for felt, or “labd” — a waterproof and warm cap coloured off-white, grey, brown or black.

“The elders of the village make their own labbadehs”, said Akiki, who also dresses in the traditional style of baggy trousers.

Hatmaker Youssef Akiki poses with one of his finished Lebanese wool hats known as “Labbadeh” at his workshop in the mountain village of Hrajel in Keserwan-Jbeil province on February 14, 2023. – High in Lebanon’s rugged mountains, Akiki is among the last practising the thousand-year-old skill of making warm wool caps once worn by mountaineers during the snows of winter. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

Akiki, 60, from the snow-covered village of Hrajel, perched more than 1,200 meters (4,000 feet) up in the hills back from Lebanon’s Mediterranean coast, said making the hat requires a careful process.

READ ALSO: ‘Everything Was Buried’: Brazilians Recount Storm Horror

After drying sheep’s wool in the sun, he moulds it with water and Aleppo soap — which includes olive oil and laurel leaf extracts — to turn it into felt with his hands.

Hatmaker Youssef Akiki prepares to shape one of his traditional “Labbadeh” hats with olive soap at his workshop in the mountain village of Hrajel in Keserwan-Jbeil province on January 27, 2023. – High in Lebanon’s rugged mountains, Akiki is among the last practising the thousand-year-old skill of making warm wool caps once worn by mountaineers during the snows of winter. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

“It helps the wool shrink, so it becomes malleable like dough”, he said, showing his hands, rough with years of work.

It is a slow process that allows him to fashion “three labbadehs in one day, at most”, he said.

Though the hats are practical and warm, few people wear them today.

Hatmaker Youssef Akiki grabs handfuls of sheeps wool from his stock before shaping it into a traditional “Labbadeh” hat at his workshop in the mountain village of Hrajel in Keserwan-Jbeil province on February 14, 2023. – High in Lebanon’s rugged mountains, Akiki is among the last practising the thousand-year-old skill of making warm wool caps once worn by mountaineers during the snows of winter. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

Those buying the caps are mainly tourists — or Lebanese nostalgic for their childhood — and they often buy them not to wear them but to display them at home.

“The state should guarantee us markets and places to exhibit,” the craftsman said.

Hatmaker Youssef Akiki cleans and processes sheeps wool before shaping it into a traditional “Labbadeh” hat at his workshop in the mountain village of Hrajel in Keserwan-Jbeil province on February 14, 2023. – High in Lebanon’s rugged mountains, Akiki is among the last practising the thousand-year-old skill of making warm wool caps once worn by mountaineers during the snows of winter. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

Income from the hat trade is not enough to survive on, and Akiki also works as a farmer, especially given the dire economic crisis that has gripped Lebanon in recent years.

Lebanon’s economic turmoil has left many struggling to make ends meet, and the poverty rate has reached 80 percent of the population, according to the United Nations.

Hatmaker Youssef Akiki inspects some of his traditional “Labbadeh” hats at his workshop in the mountain village of Hrajel in Keserwan-Jbeil province on January 27, 2023. – High in Lebanon’s rugged mountains, Akiki is among the last practising the thousand-year-old skill of making warm wool caps once worn by mountaineers during the snows of winter. (Photo by JOSEPH EID / AFP)

Akiki believes the labbadeh design is rooted in the caps worn by the ancient Phoenicians, although their style was “more elongated”.

Today, in order to encourage more customers, he is dabbling with more modern designs and, to keep the skills alive, is training his nephews in the time-honoured craft.

AFP

