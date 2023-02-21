Quick Facts About 2023 General Elections

1. The 2023 general elections is the seventh general polls since Nigeria’s Fourth Republic.

2. Total registered voters for the elections is 93.46 million.

3. 44 million of the voters are females while 49 million are males.

4. 37 million of the total voters are youths, 33 million are middle-aged persons while 22.9 million are the elderly.

5. 22.25 million voters are in the North-West, 12.54 million voters are in North-East and 15.36 million voters are located in the North Central.

6. 17.95 million voters are in the South-West, 10.90 million voters in the South-East and 14.44 voters in the South-South.

7. 18 candidates are vying for the presidential seat.

8. 1,100 senatorial candidates are vying for 109 senatorial seats in the National Assembly while 3,112 candidates are contesting 360 House of Representatives seats.

9. Governorship elections will hold in 28 states. This is because the governorship elections of eight states (Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Ekiti, Imo, Kogi, Osun and Ondo) are held off-season and not part of the general elections.

10. Presidential and National Assembly elections will hold on February 25 while governorship and state assembly elections will hold on March 11.