The Chief Judge of Lagos, Justice Kazeem Alogba, has directed all courts in the state to work half day on Friday.

A statement by the Acting Chief Registrar, Magistrate Tajudeen Elias, on Thursday says this directive was given to ensure that all members of staff of the court are not hindered from exercising their franchise during the elections scheduled for Saturday.

The statement also directed offices at all divisions and districts of the Lagos State Judiciary to close by 1 pm tomorrow.