2023 Elections: YPP Denies Collapsing Structure For Tinubu In South-West

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has said that news making the rounds that it has collapsed its structure in the Southwest to support the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is untrue.
In a press statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins, the party described the news as “a figment of the imagination of shameless political desperados”.
Martins said the party is battle ready to confront any cheap propaganda aimed at dragging its name into disrepute including but not limited to the endorsement of presidential candidates of other political parties.
[READ ALSO] 2023 Elections: Obi Condemns ‘Mindless’ Killing Of LP’s Senatorial Candidate, Calls For Justice
No individual or group of individuals including the National Chairman of the party can endorse a Presidential candidate different from that of the party as that decision solely rests with the appropriate leadership organs of the party such as the NWC or NEC, the party’s statement said.
See the full statement below:
YOUNG PROGRESSIVES PARTY
PRESS RELEASE
23RD FEBRUARY 2023.
YPP SOUTHWEST PURPORTED ENDORSEMENT OF TINUBU: A FIGMENT OF THE IMAGINATION OF SHAMELESS POLITICAL DESPERADOS
1.The news making the rounds that the Young Progressives Party has collapsed its structure in the Southwest to support the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is not only false but a figment of the imagination of shameless political desperados.
2. While we are not unaware that these elements are desperately moving from pillar to post in a last-minute attempt to scavenge vulnerable political parties, the Young Progressives Party is however, battle ready to confront any cheap propaganda aimed at dragging the party’s name into disrepute including but not limited to the endorsement of Presidential candidates of other political parties.
3. Let it also be reiterated for the umpteenth time that no individual or group of individuals including the National Chairman of the party can endorse a Presidential candidate different from that of the party as that decision solely rests with the appropriate leadership organs of the party such as the NWC or NEC. In lieu of the above, Presidential candidates with penchants for cheap endorsement should beware to avoid falling prey to political scammers in the name of the Young Progressives Party.
4. Even though enquiries have been made from the state chairmen and zonal leadership of the Young Progressives Party from the Southwest with strong feedback to the contrary, the party is nonetheless mandating the standing disciplinary committee to investigate the veracity of this latest development including similar actions in time past, and recommend appropriate disciplinary actions in line with the party’s constitution for erring members.
5.Conclusively, we are neither a lawless nor reckless political party and will never sacrifice the chances of genuine candidates running on our platform because of the actions of a few opportunists whose political careers already ended even before it began, hence all our members, volunteers, and supporters nationwide should go out en mass and vote for candidates of the Young Progressives Party across the board.
Signed:
Comrade Egbeola Wale Martins
National Publicity Secretary