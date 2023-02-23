2023 Elections: Obi Condemns ‘Mindless’ Killing Of LP’s Senatorial Candidate, Calls For Justice

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has condemned the killing of the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East Oyibo Chukwu, calling for justice.

Chukwu and his personal assistant were killed on Wednesday by gunmen who attacked his convoy with some LP members also murdered during the incident.

In the wake of the assault, Obi described it as “mindless bloodletting” which he added is “depressing”.

I received with deep shock and sadness, the news of the painful killing of Barr Oyibo Chukwu, the Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party, for Enugu East Senatorial Zone. pic.twitter.com/RG4OWLDTMQ — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) February 23, 2023

“I strongly condemn the killing of Barr Chukwu in its entirety. Human lives must remain precious, irrespective of political affiliation. The mindless bloodletting that occurs in the nation is beyond depressing. We must not continue to toe this dangerous path,” the former Anambra State governor tweeted early Thursday.

“Enough of the killings now is time for healing. I sincerely condole with the bereaved family, the Enugu East Senatorial Zone, and our dear Labour Party family, for this painful loss. I call on law enforcement agents to fish out and bring to book the perpetrators of this crime and ensure that Nigerians freely exercise their civic duties without intimidation.”

Mr Chukwu is the latest LP chieftain killed in the lead-up to the general elections.

Late last year the party’s women leader in Kaduna State Victoria Chimtex was assassinated during an attack. The gunmen invaded her residence at night and shot at her and her husband.

The assailants rejected a monetary offer made by the husband of the victim for them to spare her life.

A few weeks after that, some attackers killed the LP candidate for Onuimo Local Government Area Constituency of Imo State Christopher Elehu.

They set his house ablaze and destroyed his properties including a motorcycle. The hoodlums also stormed the house of other politicians in the area.