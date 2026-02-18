Police Confirm Enugu Crash, Say 11 Passengers Killed

The Enugu State Police Command on Wednesday said 11 people died in a road accident in the Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Command’s spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, said the incident happened after a tree fell on two commercial vehicles at the Awhum Village Market Square.

The incident, which occurred at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, involved a Toyota Hiace bus and a Sienna minivan.

Ndukwe said the victims were passengers who had boarded the vehicles from Old Park, Enugu, and were heading to various villages within the Awhum/Okpatu axis.

He stated that the vehicles had stopped at the market square to drop off some passengers when the tree collapsed on them.

“Regrettably, the 11 other victims were rushed to the hospital but were later confirmed dead by attending doctors. Their remains have been deposited in the mortuary for further necessary procedures.

“The incident involved a large tree that fell at the Awhum Village/Market Square on two vehicles: a Toyota Hiace bus and a Sienna minivan, killing 11 passengers.

“Upon receiving the report, operatives attached to 9th Mile Division swiftly responded and, with the assistance of community members, rescued four persons trapped in the vehicles and secured the scene,” he stated.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, while commiserating with the families of the deceased and the Awhum community, described the event as a tragic and unfortunate occurrence.

He further issued a safety advisory to community leaders and residents across the state to be proactive in environmental maintenance.

“The CP advises community leaders and residents across the State to regularly inspect and maintain large or ageing trees around markets, motor parks, schools, and residential areas, particularly during the rainy season, to prevent similar tragedies,” Ndukwe added.