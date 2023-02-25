2023 Elections: Avoid Compromise, Accidental Discharge, NSCDC CG Warns Personnel

As the 2023 presidential and National Assembly election kicks in, the Commandant General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, has charged officers and men of the Corps to avoid accidental discharge as no pardon will be given to defaulters.
Dr Audi warned personnel against any form of compromise with political actors, adding that anyone found wanting will be decisively dealt with.
“Let me warn all personnel, most especially, the arms bearers, to allow the rules of engagement to reverberate in their head and guide them in exercising an enormous amount of caution and carefulness.
“For anyone found compromising, working for any political party or involved in accidental discharge during these elections; we will not only dismiss you, but we will also prosecute you to teach others a very big lesson,” the CG warned.
He charged personnel to be apolitical, display a high level of professionalism, impartiality and neutrality in their conduct.
He further urged operatives to be vigilant, firm and decisive in dealing with any incident of crime, violence, political thuggery, vote buying and destruction of critical infrastructure during the electoral exercise.
The CG enjoined all personnel to join forces with sister agencies, specifically the Nigeria Police Force which is the lead agency in election monitoring and security.
He warned that on no account should any personnel of the Corps be involved in any confrontation with other security agencies involved in election duty.
According to him, the success of the election is tied to the safe and secure environment that security agencies will provide during the process.
The NSCDC helmsman also stated that it is important for security operatives to respect the fundamental human rights of citizens during the polls.
He admonished members of the public to assist security agencies to maintain a peaceful, safe and secure environment by reporting any incident of crime in their areas to nearby security outposts to provide timely response for necessary intervention.
To ensure a free, fair and credible election in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility, the NSCDC advised the general public to call the phone numbers below to report any breach of security, electoral violence, thuggery or vandalism of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure in their various states including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) during the elections for prompt intervention and action.
1. ABIA: 0803 777 0963
2. ADAMAWA: 0703 777 0220
3. AKWA IBOM: 0703 380 3019
4. ANAMBRA: 0803 577 1835
5. BAUCHI: 0808 997 4009
6. BAYELSA: 0803 958 1788
7. BENUE: 0806 551 0540
8. BORNO: 0803 867 6052
9. CROSS RIVER: 080-936-07332
10. DELTA: 0803 784 2141
11. EBONYI: 0803 439 5063
12. EDO: 0805 673 0810
13. EKITI: 0803 460 3878
14. ENUGU: 0803 721 9270
15. GOMBE: 0806 913 5023
16. IMO: 0803 263 5266
17. JIGAWA: 0806 963 4315
18. KADUNA: 0802 841 1412
19. KANO: 0803 804 1062
20. KATSINA: 0803 803 8313
21. KEBBI: 080-345-36327
22. KOGI: 081-681-71012
23. KWARA: 0703 240 8040
24. LAGOS: 0816 359 7310
25. NASARAWA: 0703 610 7338
26. NIGER: 0803 569 0865
27. OGUN: 0706 752 8776
28. ONDO: 0807 553 4103
29. OSUN: 0806 295 7918
30. OYO: 0706 384 8338
31. PLATEAU: 0803 590 0063
32. RIVERS: 08067919140
33. SOKOTO: 0803 316 7777
34. TARABA: 0703 516 8256
35. YOBE: 0806 063 1483
36. ZAMFARA: 08033800408
37. FCT: 0803 359 2175
Operational hot lines
08060003181
08032898909
News Alert Situation Room Hotlines
08066005861
08032928878
07034322058
When you see something, please say something.