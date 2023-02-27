2023 Elections: Atiku Floors Tinubu In Osun

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won the February 25 presidential election in Osun State.

The state’s collation officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Folashade Ogunsola, announced the development on Sunday.

The former Vice President defeated his closest rivals – Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Atiku polled 354,366, Tinubu 343,945, Obi 23,283 and Kwankwaso 713.

Ogunsola stated a total of 756,744 votes were cast for the presidential election in the state and added that a total of 733,203 votes were considered valid votes while 23,541 votes were rejected.

Atiku’s ally, and PDP chieftain, Ademola Adeleke, is Osun State’s governor.

Atiku has also won in Yobe, Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also won in Gombe and is leading in his home state of Adamawa.

See full results from the 30 local government areas in Osun:

INEC OFFICIAL RESULTS OF 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PER LOCAL GOVERNMENTS IN OSUN STATE

1. BOLUWADURO Local Government

APC 4566

LP 175

NNPP 3

PDP 6076

2. IFEDAYO Local Government

APC 3,610

LP 93

NNPP 3

PDP 5,744

3. ILESA WEST Local Government

APC 9803

LP 1651

NNPP 26

PDP 10841

4. ATAKUMOSA WEST Local Government

APC 5003

LP 355

NNPP 04

PDP 7078

5. IFE NORTH Local Government

APC 7915

LP 667

NNPP 12

PDP 9754

6. ILA Local Government

APC 9841

LP 230

NNPP 11

PDP 12334

7. IREPODUN Local Government

APC 10,437

LP 210

NNPP 13

PDP 14,541

8. ORIADE Local Government

APC 11,745

LP 677

NNPP 10

PDP 14,982

9. OBOKUN Local Government

APC 8,196

LP 316

NNPP 14

PDP 14,084

10. IFE EAST Local Government

APC 20,902

LP 2422

NNPP 88

PDP 12818

11. OLAOLUWA Local Government

APC 7355

LP 142

NNPP 39

PDP 8134

12. OROLU Local Government

APC 7,720

LP 197

NNPP 13

PDP 8,944

13. ATAKUMOSA EAST Local Government

APC 2,768

LP 100

NNPP 7

PDP 9,405

14. OSOGBO Local Government

APC 28,474

LP 2,937

NNPP 50

PDP 19,085

15. EDE SOUTH Local Government

APC 5,477

LP 537

NNPP 19

PDP 16142

16. ODO-OTIN Local Government

APC 10,825

LP 506

NNPP 13

PDP 14,098

17. EGBEDORE Local Government

APC 8,536

LP 1,469

NNPP 37

PDP 10,432

18. IFE SOUTH Local Government

APC 9,555

LP 554

NNPP 30

PDP 9,765

19. ILESA EAST Local Government

APC 9,580

LP 1,358

NNPP 24

PDP 10,089

20. BORIPE Local Government

APC 15,325

LP 294

NNPP 9

PDP 8,921

21. AYEDIRE Local Government

APC 7,714

LP 168

NNPP 2

PDP 8,015

22. IFE CENTRAL Local Government

APC 19,362

LP 3,374

NNPP 111

PDP 10,777

23. OLORUNDA Local Government

APC 21,482

LP 1,649

NNPP 42

PDP 14674

24. IFELODUN Local Government

APC 13,456

LP 403

NNPP 16

PDP 15,157

25. AYEDADE Local Government

APC 13,352

LP 397

NNPP 14

PDP 13,251

26. IREWOLE Local Government

APC 17,991

LP 333

NNPP 7

PDP 13,081

27. ISOKAN Local Government

APC 9,691

LP 172

NNPP 10

PDP 8,774

28. EJIGBO Local Government

APC 15,209

LP 499

NNPP 24

PDP 12801

29. Ede North

APC 9,194

LP 782

NNPP 50

PDP 18,908

30. Iwo LG

APC 18887

LP 616

NNPP 12

PDP 15661