2023 Elections: Atiku Floors Tinubu In Osun

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won the February 25 presidential election in Osun State.
The state’s collation officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Folashade Ogunsola, announced the development on Sunday.
The former Vice President defeated his closest rivals – Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).
Atiku polled 354,366, Tinubu 343,945, Obi 23,283 and Kwankwaso 713.
Ogunsola stated a total of 756,744 votes were cast for the presidential election in the state and added that a total of 733,203 votes were considered valid votes while 23,541 votes were rejected.
Atiku’s ally, and PDP chieftain, Ademola Adeleke, is Osun State’s governor.
Atiku has also won in Yobe, Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also won in Gombe and is leading in his home state of Adamawa.
See full results from the 30 local government areas in Osun:
INEC OFFICIAL RESULTS OF 2023 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION PER LOCAL GOVERNMENTS IN OSUN STATE
1. BOLUWADURO Local Government
APC 4566
LP 175
NNPP 3
PDP 6076
2. IFEDAYO Local Government
APC 3,610
LP 93
NNPP 3
PDP 5,744
3. ILESA WEST Local Government
APC 9803
LP 1651
NNPP 26
PDP 10841
4. ATAKUMOSA WEST Local Government
APC 5003
LP 355
NNPP 04
PDP 7078
5. IFE NORTH Local Government
APC 7915
LP 667
NNPP 12
PDP 9754
6. ILA Local Government
APC 9841
LP 230
NNPP 11
PDP 12334
7. IREPODUN Local Government
APC 10,437
LP 210
NNPP 13
PDP 14,541
8. ORIADE Local Government
APC 11,745
LP 677
NNPP 10
PDP 14,982
9. OBOKUN Local Government
APC 8,196
LP 316
NNPP 14
PDP 14,084
10. IFE EAST Local Government
APC 20,902
LP 2422
NNPP 88
PDP 12818
11. OLAOLUWA Local Government
APC 7355
LP 142
NNPP 39
PDP 8134
12. OROLU Local Government
APC 7,720
LP 197
NNPP 13
PDP 8,944
13. ATAKUMOSA EAST Local Government
APC 2,768
LP 100
NNPP 7
PDP 9,405
14. OSOGBO Local Government
APC 28,474
LP 2,937
NNPP 50
PDP 19,085
15. EDE SOUTH Local Government
APC 5,477
LP 537
NNPP 19
PDP 16142
16. ODO-OTIN Local Government
APC 10,825
LP 506
NNPP 13
PDP 14,098
17. EGBEDORE Local Government
APC 8,536
LP 1,469
NNPP 37
PDP 10,432
18. IFE SOUTH Local Government
APC 9,555
LP 554
NNPP 30
PDP 9,765
19. ILESA EAST Local Government
APC 9,580
LP 1,358
NNPP 24
PDP 10,089
20. BORIPE Local Government
APC 15,325
LP 294
NNPP 9
PDP 8,921
21. AYEDIRE Local Government
APC 7,714
LP 168
NNPP 2
PDP 8,015
22. IFE CENTRAL Local Government
APC 19,362
LP 3,374
NNPP 111
PDP 10,777
23. OLORUNDA Local Government
APC 21,482
LP 1,649
NNPP 42
PDP 14674
24. IFELODUN Local Government
APC 13,456
LP 403
NNPP 16
PDP 15,157
25. AYEDADE Local Government
APC 13,352
LP 397
NNPP 14
PDP 13,251
26. IREWOLE Local Government
APC 17,991
LP 333
NNPP 7
PDP 13,081
27. ISOKAN Local Government
APC 9,691
LP 172
NNPP 10
PDP 8,774
28. EJIGBO Local Government
APC 15,209
LP 499
NNPP 24
PDP 12801
29. Ede North
APC 9,194
LP 782
NNPP 50
PDP 18,908
30. Iwo LG
APC 18887
LP 616
NNPP 12
PDP 15661