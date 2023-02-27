2023 Elections: Atiku Wins Senate President’s State, Yobe

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has won the February 25 presidential election in Yobe State.

The State Returning Officer, Prof Umar Pate announced that Atiku polled 198,567 votes.

The former Vice President won with over 45,000 votes ahead of his closest rivals – Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

Tinubu polled 151,459, Obi 2,406 and Kwankwaso scored 18,270.

Yobe is the home state of Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, an APC chieftain who won his Yobe North Senatorial seat but failed to deliver the state for his party’s presidential candidate.

Atiku has also won Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari. He also won in Gombe and is leading in his home state of Adamawa.