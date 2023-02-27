2023 Elections: Tinubu Secures Victory In Niger

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has won in Niger State following Saturday’s election.

According to the results announced by the collation officer for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the state, Prof. Clement Alawa, Tinubu scored a total vote of 375,183 votes to win the state.

Alawa, who is the Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja, made the announcement at the election results collation center in Minna.

He said that a total of 2,667,866 registered while a total of accredited voters is 827,416 and the total votes cast was 813,355 with rejected votes standing at 34,687.

Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scored 284,898 votes while Peter Obi of the Labour Party polled 80,452 to come second and third respectively.

Tinubu won in 21 Local Government Areas, Atiku won in 3 councils and Obi was victorious in one local government.

Following the official results made public by INEC, the state agent of the PDP, Honorable Idris Sani Kutigi rejected the result and refused to sign the result sheet, saying that non of the election result was uploaded to the INEC election portal.