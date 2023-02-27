2023 Elections: Tinubu’s National Campaign DG Lalong Loses Senatorial Bid 

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong who is also the Director General of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) has lost the bid to clinch the Plateau South Senatorial District slot.

He lost to Rtd AVM Bali Ninkap Napoleon of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly elections conducted on Saturday.

While announcing the results, the Returning Officer Professor Meshak Goyit declared that Bali Napoleon of PDP scored a total of 148,844 votes to defeat Governor Lalong of APC with 91,674 votes while Tobias Nda of the Labour Party scored 17,325 votes.