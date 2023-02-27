Gbenga Daniel Declared Winner In Ogun East Senatorial District

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun East, Gbenga Daniel, has won the senatorial election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State on Saturday.

Daniel, a former governor of Ogun State, secured 115,147 votes to defeat other candidates in the contest for the senatorial seat.

The official results were announced by the Returning Officer, Prof. Christopher Onwuka, at the Ogun East Senatorial Collation Centre in Itoro Hall, Ijebu-Ode.

Daniel cleared all nine local government areas (LGA) in the senatorial district, including Ijebu North, Odogbolu, Remo North, Sagamu, Ijebu North-East, Ijebu Ode, Ijebu East, Ikenne and Ogun Waterside.

A breakdown of the results showed that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) came second in the senatorial election, polling 58,708 votes, while Labour Party followed with 13,061 votes.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) polled 1,716 votes, Social Democratic Party (SDP) got 1,151 votes, while Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had 857 votes.

Having satisfied the requirements of the law, polling the highest number of votes, Daniel was declared winner of the senatorial election.