2023 Elections: Thugs Disrupt Collation Exercise In Jos

The collation centre for the presidential and National Assembly elections situated in the Jos North Local Government secretariat was invaded by thugs who attempted to scuttle the collation and announcement of the results on Monday.

Reinforcement of security personnel to the venue temporarily prevented the thugs from gaining access to the hall after forcefully entering the premises while sorting and collating for polling units from parts of the local government.

Trouble started after the announcement of results from Bassa and other parts of Jos North were declared by the returning officers but when it was the turn for the presentation of Tudun Wada wards; some party agents resolved to threats and demanded an end to the collation which was not supported by the returning officer.

Presiding officers for the three elections including officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and party agents were evacuated from the venue by security agents after about ten hours that they were under siege.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Plateau State, Oliver Tersoo Agundu told journalists that the commission will take a look at the situation and come to a decision.