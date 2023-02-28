2023 Elections: Tinubu Declared Winner In Zamfara

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has emerged as the winner in Zamfara State.

The collation officer for Zamfara State presidential election, Professor Kashim Shehu of Federal University of Birnin Kebbi, announced the results in Gusau, the state capital, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Shehu noted that the APC’s Tinubu won 12 out of 14 Local Government Areas in the state, while Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party won two.

According to the results announced at the presidential election collation centre, Tinubu polled 298,396 votes.

The former Lagos State governor was closely followed by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with 193,978 votes.

Other top contenders were Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) who scored 4,044 votes and the Peter Obi of Labour Party (LP) with 1,660 votes.

Shehu declared that votes in 167 polling units were cancelled due to over-voting, insecurity and disruptions by thugs.

The total number of registered voters in the state was 1,879,308, while 527,137 of them were accredited for the poll.

A total of 502,923 valid votes were recorded and 16,508 votes, bringing the total votes cast to 519,431.