Please Don’t Disappoint Nigerians And Africans, Ooni Begs Tinubu

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appealed to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the just concluded election, Bola Tinubu, to ensure he doesn’t disappoint Nigerians and the people of Africa after been declared Nigeria’s president-elect.

The foremost Yoruba monarch made the appeal in a congratulatory message to Tinubu released on Wednesday by the his Palace Director of Media and Public Affairs, Otunba Moses Olafare.

The Ooni described Tinubu as a man of destiny, a game changer and a progressive workaholic who does not only merit the victory but also has adequate proven capacity to lead the country to an enviable position in the global committee of nations.

READ ALSO: 2023 Elections: ‘You’ve Demonstrated Ability To Build Bridges,’ Osinbajo Congratulates Tinubu

“Your Excellency, I congratulate you and your amiable wife on behalf of the Oduduwa race worldwide as you have victoriously emerged as the President elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You are indeed a man of destiny, you are a game changer and you are a progressive workaholic who has worked assiduously with right strategy and tactics justifying the merit of your recorded victory.

“As a pragmatic leader and manager of resources with adequate proven capacity to lead this country to an enviable position within the global committee of nations, please don’t disappoint Nigerians and the African people.” Ooni said.

Ooni, who is Co-chairman, National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN), charged Tinubu to immediately assemble a transition team of cerebral men and women to come up with an economic recovery blueprint and swiftly upon his inauguration on May 29th 2023 move into action in a way that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’

“As a tested and trusted cerebral team leader that you are, you must in a couple days present your transition team of cerebral men and women to give us an economic recovery blueprint as Nigerians can not wait to be liberated from the unbearable economic hardship that has bedeviled the country in the recent times.

“Nigerians have voted for you because of your promise of a ‘Renewed Hope” and you must swiftly from your first day in office come May 29th 2023 set the ball rolling in a manner that will further assure Nigerians of the ‘Renewed Hope’. Ooni said.