Adeleke Canvasses Support For PDP In Osun Assembly Elections

Ahead of his 100 days in office, Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on the people of Osun State to vote for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 11th State Assembly elections.

In a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday, Adeleke thanked the residents of the state for their “full support” in the July 16, 2022 governorship election and last Saturday’s presidential and National Assembly elections.

The governor, who reportedly addressed his constituents in the Yoruba language, called on the people to endorse the PDP again next Saturday to enable him to continue delivery of dividends of democracy.

“My good people of Osun state. I address you today to express my heartfelt appreciation for your love and backing for me all the time. You voted for me massively last year. I am ever grateful. You voted for my party massively in federal elections. I am thankful,” the statement read.

READ ALSO: INEC Vows To Review, Use BVAS In Governorship, State Assembly Elections

“For me to continue to serve you well, I request that you vote for the 26 House of Assembly candidates of the PDP. They are the team I will work with. They are very important for the implementation of the Imole agenda. A PDP fully controlled State Assembly is the key to more dividends of democracy.

“Next Saturday’s election is very critical for Osun State. A vote for those Assembly candidates is a vote for me. I need them to serve you better and to complete the work we have started. Another victory for me and my party, the PDP, it will speed up the progress already recorded and drive our state to greater heights.”

The governor appealed for a violence-free election, saying the exercise is not about killing and maiming. According to him, it is about the exercise of electoral choice.

He urged the people of Osun to mobilise peacefully and cast their votes for PDP candidates.

See the full statement below: