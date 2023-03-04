Buhari Commiserates With Abacha’s Family Over Son’s Death 

President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the former First Lady, Marayam Abacha, and her family on the death of their son, Abdullahi.

This was contained in a statement on Saturday by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

“The President’s prayers and thoughts are with the family of Abacha as they grieve the passing of the young Abdullahi.

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the deceased and comfort for those who mourn,” the statement read.

Abdullahi’s death was announced by his sister, Gumsu Sani Abacha, via a tweet on Saturday. Gumsu said Abdullahi died in his sleep on Saturday.