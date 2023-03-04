Fofana Earns Chelsea Needed Win To Ease Pressure On Potter

It was Chelsea's first goal in 396 minutes and just their second in seven games in all competitions.

By Donatus Anichukwueze
Updated March 4, 2023
Twitter
Chelsea’s French defender Wesley Fofana (2R) heads home the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 4, 2023. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP).

 

Wesley Fofana eased the pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter as the French defender sealed a 1-0 win against Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana put Chelsea in front with his first league goal for the club seven minutes after half-time, the former Leicester centre-back rising to head home from Ben Chilwell’s corner.

It was Chelsea’s first goal in 396 minutes and just their second in seven games in all competitions.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Fight Back To Beat Bournemouth, Maintain Five-Point Lead Over City

The 10th placed Blues held on for just their third win in their last 16 games in all competitions.

Chelsea’s French defender Wesley Fofana applauds supporters on the pitch after the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Leeds United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 4, 2023. – Chelsea won the game 1-0. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP).

Ending a run of three successive defeats will give Potter a little breathing space ahead of Chelsea’s bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.

“We’ve had to suffer. It’s been a challenging period. We were a team who had something to lose so it was great character from the players. It gives us something to build on,” Potter said.

More Stories