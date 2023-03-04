Fofana Earns Chelsea Needed Win To Ease Pressure On Potter

Wesley Fofana eased the pressure on Chelsea boss Graham Potter as the French defender sealed a 1-0 win against Leeds at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana put Chelsea in front with his first league goal for the club seven minutes after half-time, the former Leicester centre-back rising to head home from Ben Chilwell’s corner.

It was Chelsea’s first goal in 396 minutes and just their second in seven games in all competitions.

READ ALSO: Arsenal Fight Back To Beat Bournemouth, Maintain Five-Point Lead Over City

The 10th placed Blues held on for just their third win in their last 16 games in all competitions.

Ending a run of three successive defeats will give Potter a little breathing space ahead of Chelsea’s bid to overturn a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie against Borussia Dortmund.

“We’ve had to suffer. It’s been a challenging period. We were a team who had something to lose so it was great character from the players. It gives us something to build on,” Potter said.