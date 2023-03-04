Niger APC Chairman ‘Suspended’ Over ‘Anti-Party’ Activities

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Niger State has suspended the state Chairman, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro over alleged anti-party activities during the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Kashini ward executive of the party in the Agwara Local Government Area of the state suspended Jikantoro, accusing him of violating the party’s constitution, and causing crisis in the party ahead of governorship and state assembly polls.

The party ward executive in a letter of suspension dated March 2nd, 2023, signed by the 21 member executives which was addressed to Agwara local government chairman of the party and made available to newsmen in Minna, said the party chairman was suspended for deliberately disregarding the party’s constitution.

They also accused the embattled chairman of engaging in activities capable of undermining the success of the party during the just concluded presidential and the National Assembly elections in the state.

Earlier, the APC Kontagora Central executives suspended a chieftain of the party, Sani Bello Mustapha for alleged anti-party activities.

In a swift reaction however, the APC state Publicity Secretary, Labaran Musa, in a letter, described the suspension as callous, heartless and fragrant of imagination of the peddlers and efforts in futility by the detractors.

Musa stated that based on the party’s constitution article 21 sub-section one and two, the suspension cannot stand because members in highest esteem like state chairman must be channeled to the local government, zonal and state working committee for ratification after due consideration, maintaining that the ward executives lacked the power to suspend the state chairman.